Adipurush Gets Into Action Mode

After a disappointing teaser, the makers of Adipurush redeemed themselves by giving us an intriguing trailer last month.

Now, the 'final' trailer is out, but sadly, it doesn't live up to the hype.

Director Om Raut and the producers are going all out to create as much buzz as possible around Adipurush, which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.

The second trailer was released at a mega event in Tirupati on June 6.

It starts off well, as we see Ravan (Saif Ali Khan) kidnapping Janaki (Kriti).

Saif, who was missing from the action in the last trailer, gets some amount of screen time, and he looks menacing.

After Janaki is kidnapped, her husband Raghav (Prabhas) sets off to free her from Ravan and that's when the epic battle of the Ramayan takes place.

We see Prabhas in action mode, mouthing some whistle-worthy dialogues but somehow none of it makes an impact thanks to the visual effects and the dark, underwhelming, background tone.

It's hard to understand why the makers have released a trailer with such poor lighting, considering there's so much action on display.

The VFX could have been better, considering the amount of money spent on this period drama.

The action sequences look caricaturish as does the Vanar Sena.

The second trailer begins and ends well but what happens in between is neither engaging nor pleasing to the eyes.

The Jai Shree Ram chant in the trailer gives you goosebumps, and that works to the trailer's credit.