Post Oscar-Win, Here's Why Keeravaani Is In Bed Rest

IMAGE: MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose pose with their Oscars. Photograph: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The extensive travel and ongoing excitement leading up to the Oscars in the US seem to have taken their toll on music composer M M Keeravaani.

He is now down with COVID.

“The travel and excitement have caught up with me. I am down with COVID and under medication and bed rest,” Keeravaani tells Subhash K Jha.

He looks back at the excitement leading up to the Oscars with exhaustion and exhilaration: "It was all very unreal. We would keep winning at every awards ceremony in the US. Naatu Naatu became a global phenomenon in no time at all."

While he is still to decide what to do with his newly-earned global fame, he knows what he is not going to do.

“No more Naatu Naatu compositions. I have never repeated myself in any of my compositions. I don’t intend to do so now, no matter how tempting the offer,” he says resolutely.