News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Post Oscar-Win, Here's Why Keeravaani Is In Bed Rest

Post Oscar-Win, Here's Why Keeravaani Is In Bed Rest

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 28, 2023 11:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose pose with their Oscars. Photograph: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The extensive travel and ongoing excitement leading up to the Oscars in the US seem to have taken their toll on music composer M M Keeravaani.

He is now down with COVID.

“The travel and excitement have caught up with me. I am down with COVID and under medication and bed rest,” Keeravaani tells Subhash K Jha.

 

He looks back at the excitement leading up to the Oscars with exhaustion and exhilaration: "It was all very unreal. We would keep winning at every awards ceremony in the US. Naatu Naatu became a global phenomenon in no time at all."

While he is still to decide what to do with his newly-earned global fame, he knows what he is not going to do.

“No more Naatu Naatu compositions. I have never repeated myself in any of my compositions. I don’t intend to do so now, no matter how tempting the offer,” he says resolutely.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
When Keeravaani Was On Top Of The World
When Keeravaani Was On Top Of The World
An Unusual Gift That Made Keeravaani Cry
An Unusual Gift That Made Keeravaani Cry
The Best Of M M Keeravaani's Music
The Best Of M M Keeravaani's Music
'SIP Inflows Remained Robust'
'SIP Inflows Remained Robust'
EPS is AIADMK boss as HC rejects plea by OPS
EPS is AIADMK boss as HC rejects plea by OPS
Rahul trying to 'rip' apart PM's image, but...: BJP
Rahul trying to 'rip' apart PM's image, but...: BJP
Petty men: Sibal after Rahul asked to vacate bungalow
Petty men: Sibal after Rahul asked to vacate bungalow

More like this

'Can't get better than standing ovation at Oscars'

'Can't get better than standing ovation at Oscars'

'Not just a win for RRR, but for India'

'Not just a win for RRR, but for India'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances