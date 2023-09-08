Rocky, Rani, Rajni: Take Your Pick On OTT

Sukanya Verma shows you everything you can catch on OTT this week.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

In Karan Johar's lavish love story between a Bengali girl and Punjabi boy, as different as chalk and cheese, swapping places and warm themselves up to each other's family, culture acts as a clever catalyst for evolution.

Jailer

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A respected jailor is forced to come out of retirement after his police officer son runs into an idol smuggling mafia in Superstar Rajni latest 'mass' offering.

The Changeling

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Based on Victor LaValle's novel of the same name, the eight-episode horror series that's as much fairy tale as it's a parenthood fable chronicles a husband's search for his wife in New York, a city he's never known before.

Haddi

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap team up as co-stars in the graphic crime thriller starring one as a transgender and the other as a politician.

The Little Mermaid

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

The Little Mermaid upholds Disney's tradition of adapting all its animated classics into their live-action avatars starring Halle Bailey as Ariel.

A Time Called You

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Business Proposal's Ahn Hyo-seop and Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo-been romance each other in this time-travel K-Drama wherein a young woman grieving for her dead boyfriend is transported back to her high school days only to discover a student who bears uncanny resemblance to him.

Dear Child

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: German (with subtitles)

In this six-part psychological mystery adapted from Romy Hausmann's bestseller, a little girl accompanying a woman during a road accident has perplexing information to share prompting an investigation of disturbing revelations.

Ten Pound Poms

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

A British period drama focusing on men and women trying to make a life in Australia in this story of 'largest planned migration of the 21st century.'

I Am Groot Season 2

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

The adorable adventures of sentient plant and star Avenger Groot, first acquainted to us in Guardians of the Galaxy, continue in five brand new shorts on Disney+Hotstar.

How to Date Billy Walsh

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A loves B but doesn't have the courage to tell his classmate his feelings until C, a transfer student pops into the picture and B finds herself crushing on him.

Mafia Mamma

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Hilarious things happen when an American suburban mum inherits her granddad's mafia business in Italy in Catherine Hardwicke's action comedy.

Kung Fu Panda: Dragon Knight Season 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Skadoosh! Po and gang are at it again, saving the world over the course of 19 fun-filled episodes of season 3.

Spy Ops

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this docu-series from the creators of Spycraft, intelligence agents from MI6, CIA share their experiences of coups, Cold War campaigns and espionage adventures.

Hosa Dinachari

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A COVID-19 time anthology drama examining the lives of four couples in the grasp of the pandemic.