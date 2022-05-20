News
Pooja Hegde's SUNNY avatar

Pooja Hegde's SUNNY avatar

By Rediff Movies
May 20, 2022 12:27 IST
Pooja Hegde is clearly enjoying Cannes.

From a walk down the French Riviera to the red carpet at the Top Gun: Maverick screening, her fashion game has been on point.

And now, for her interview with Reuters, the actress chose a vibrant yellow bodycon dress, her nod to the lovely sunshine that's been greeting the festival.

Black stilettoes, a few rings on her fingers and minimal make-up were the only add-ons she needed.

Please click on the images for a better look at the lovely Pooja Hegde.

 

Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

 

Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

 

Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

 

Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
