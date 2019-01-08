PIX: Telly stars Divyanka- Vivek have Swiss fun

Last updated on: January 08, 2019 16:58 IST

Television's 'It' couple is giving us major #TravelGoals!

Telly couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya slipped away from the cameras and the parties to bring in the New Year in Switzerland.

Going by their Insta pictures, the duo seems to have had fun exploring the winter wonderland.

Take a look!

IMAGE: Vivek with his better half.

The actor captioned the photo, 'YOU ARE A TRUE GOD-SENT ANGEL DIV! Or is she? Bwahaha.

'This is what happens when hubby takes wife's phone along thinking she'll pack bags quicker.'

Time to hit the snowclad slopes.

Learning to ski from the best.

Divyanka aptly captioned her picture, 'Never go short on prayers.'

When it's cold, wear your warmest smile.

Morning walks aren't complete if you don't take a selfie, right?

Enjoying the Swiss Rail and the scenic beauty it has to offer.

And here's Divyanka trying to pull off a snow angel.

Now that's how you enjoy snow in its truest sense.

Divyanka wrote, 'There's something about Snow...like it's God's secret plan to white wash Earth and all its negativities.'

Beware! There's a cute lioness strolling the streets of Zurich.

Vivek captures a moment in the cable car.

Feeding chimps never looked so easy!

Divyanka wished her fans Happy New Year with this picture and wrote, '2019- a year of hopes and new beginnings. Wish you all a wonderful year ahead.'

Vivek also wished his fans, 'From raising the glasses to fireworks to indulging heavily without having to think about diets, (in the last few days) we've left 2018 behind. Fresh start, new beginning awaits... counting my blessings and wishing you the best in 2019. #NewYear #2019.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya/Instagram