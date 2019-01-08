PIX: Sara, Deepika, Ranveer party!

January 08, 2019 12:28 IST

Party time for team Simmba!

Simmba has done exceptionally well at the box office and this called for a success party.

Sara Ali Khan.

Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone, who thought her husband was hawt in the film.

Akshay Kumar will feature in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Ranveer, Karan Johar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Shetty/Instagram

Rohit Shetty posted this pic and wrote 'Singham Simmba Sooryavanshi...Coming...Should I tell you Something that you don't know???'

To which Karan replied, 'I think i know what you're talking about @itsrohitshetty'.

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

Trupti with husband Siddhartha Jadhav.

Sonali with husband Sonu Sood.

Nandu Madhav.

Neha Mahajan.

Uday Tikekar.

Ganesh Yadav.

Anil Mange.

Vijay Patkar with son Shardul.

Kunal Khemu.

Sulabha Arya.

Ayan Mukerji.

Ganesh Acharya.

T-Series CEO Bhushan Kumar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar