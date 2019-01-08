What do you think of these TV shows?

January 08, 2019 12:45 IST

Some were made on a grand scale, sending off a strong buzz even if they could not live up to it, while others told a good story.

Reality shows weren't the only thing keeping viewers engaged in 2018.

Television has some interesting soaps as well.

Rajul Hegde looks at TV shows that made the most noise in 2018.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

A remake of the popular Bengali show Potol Kumar Gaanwala, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala stars Aakriti Sharma, Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Myra Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Aakriti is the youngest actress to win audiences with her innocence.

Ishq Subhan Allah

Ishq Subhan Allah revolves around triple talaq and has engaged everyone with its plot and chemistry of lead couple Zara Siddiqui (Eisha Singh) and Kabeer Ahmed (Adnan Khan).

It is quite a departure from conventional television.

Naagin 3

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin is a mix of folklore, the supernatural, revenge and romance.

It had propelled its lead actress Mouni Roy to fame.

The third installment adds Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna to the cast.

Bepannaah

Bepannaah saw amazing chemistry between Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra, and that was one of the main reasons for its success.

Dealing with the theme of betrayal, the show recently went off air.

Radha Krishna

Krishna's love story with Radha has been told numerous times across media.

Radha Krishna takes up the story again with Sumedh Mudgalkar (Lord Krishna) and Mallika Singh (Radha).

What makes this show a spectacle are beautiful sets and effective VFX.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

When Ekta Kapoor announced the reboot of one of her most popular soaps Kasautii Zindagii Kay, fans were thrilled.

After all, this is Ekta's third longest running show ever.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 took its time to pick up, but has caught everyone's attention once again.

Prithvi Vallabh: Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi

King Prithvi Vallabh reigned over Malwa in the 10th century and the show follows his love story with princess Mrinalvati of Manyakheta.

Magnificent sets, brilliant colours and amazing VFX made Prithvi Vallabh a visual treat.

Unfortunately, it went off air after six months.

Porus

Porus is one of most expensive shows on television and set a benchmark in narrative, artwork and visuals.

But it failed to impress viewers despite its larger-than-life canvas.

The show focused on the lives of Porus, the king of the Pauravas, and Alexander the Great, emperor of Macedonia.

Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop is set in a patriarchal society, where a son stands up to his father and supports his mother and sisters.

Viewers like the banter between lead pair Shashank Vyas and Donal Bisht; their chemistry is wonderful.

Tujhse Hai Raabta

The show points to an unspoken bond between two strangers who start living together because of legal constraints.

Anupriya becomes Kalyani's legal guardian and tries her best to win her over, but in vain.

Tujhse Hai Raabta takes a unique look at this dramatic relationship.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

This show marked the comeback of three television stars, Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora and Aditi Sharma.

Kunal and Nandini fall in love with each other despite their marital status.

There have been many shows on extra-marital affairs but this looks at the emotional journey in particular, their problems and the need to break their bonds.

Drashti received a lot of flak as she played the 'other woman', and viewers they felt the show promoted extra-marital relationships.

It went off air recently and now streams on Voot.

Kundali Bhagya

A spin-off to Kumkum Bhagya, this family drama has done very well.

Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta's (Shraddha Arya) love story is as interesting as the twists and turns in the plot.