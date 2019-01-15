PIX: Allu Arjun's Sankranti plans

January 15, 2019 20:48 IST

What a welcome for Bunny in Rajamundhry!

On the occasion of Sankranti, Telugu star Allu Arjun arrived in Rajahmundry to spend the next few days in his in-laws's home town Kaza in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

'Bunny', accompanied by wife Sneha Reddy, son Ayaan and daughter Arha, were received by scores of his fans at Rajahmundry airport.

On Instagram, Bunny noted: 'My Cousins & my extended family (Koppineedi Family) hosted a lovely lunch for me in their home town Kaza in west Godavari. Thank you for the wonderful time & outstanding food'.

On the work front, Bunny will be seen next in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which releases in April. He will also team up with Trivikram Srinivas with whom he had earlier filmed Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy.