Aishwarya, Rekha, Waheedaji... celebrate poetry

January 15, 2019 12:12 IST

Star gather to celebrate Kaifisaab's centenary.

Raag Shayari, an evening of music and poetry, was held in the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi's memory at the St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra, north west Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Dia Mirza.

Rekha.

Urmila Matondkar.

Urmila greets Rekha.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar.

Zoya Akhtar.

Divya Dutta.

Twinkle Khanna.

Kiran Rao.

Asha Parekh.

Waheeda Rehman.

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Anil Kapoor.

Anil and Waheedaji worked together in Mashaal and Lamhe.

Boney Kapoor.

Satish Kaushik.

Aishwarya chats with Satish Kaushik who directed her in Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

Rakesh Bedi.

Dr Madhu Chopra.

Madhurima with her mother Gopa Misra and husband Sonu Nigam.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar