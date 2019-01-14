rediff.com

Sara, Kangana meet Rekha, Waheedaji, Helenji, Ashaji...

January 14, 2019 14:21 IST

Bollywood legends plus its young and breathless turn up at Marathi awards.

Zee Talkies Marathi's Taraka Awards 2019 were held in Mumbai on Sunday, January 13.

 

Sara Ali Khan.

 

Kangana Ranaut.

 

Rekha,

 

Rekha chats with Saroj Khan.

 

Helen.

 

Asha Parekh.

 

Jaya Pradha and Varsha Usgaonkar.

 

Jaya Pradha, Sara, Ashaji and Waheeda Rehman.

 

Saroj Khan demonstrates a dance step as Ashaji and Waheedaji (both elegant dancers in their time), Sara, Helenji (whose terpsichorean talents are the stuff of legend) and Aruna Irani, who was a nifty dancer as well.

 

Viju Khote, Rati Agnihotri, Shubha Khote.

 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

