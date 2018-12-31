Ram Charan, Rana, Prabhas at Rajamouli event

December 31, 2018 12:58 IST

Gosh! We didn't know Rajamouli had a son old enough to marry!

Bahubali Director S S Rajamouli's son Karthikeya wed to his long time girlfriend, singer Pooja Prasad, in Jaipur on Sunday, December 30.

The entire Baahubali team including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty were present at the wedding and pre-wedding celebrations on December 29.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

S S Rajamouli, Ram Charan Teja and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela with the newly weds, Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad, whose uncle is the Telugu actor Jagapati Babu and late grandfather, film-maker V B Rajendra Prasad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

The wedding ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Ram Charan Teja and Rana Dagubati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Ram Charan and NTR Jr will be seen in Rajamouli's next film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajeev Sen/Instagram

Prabhas with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and mom Subhra Sen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajeev Sen/Instagram

Anushka Shetty with Rajeev Sen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen with mum Shubra, dad Shubeer and brother Rajeev

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajeev Sen/Instagram

The bride with the Sens. Pooja has known the Sens for a long time; Sushmita shared an Instapic from the sangeet, calling Pooja her 'baby sister'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajeev Sen/Instagram

Renee Sen, Sushmita's elder daughter, with her uncle Rajeev Sen.