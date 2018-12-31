Ram Charan, Rana, Prabhas at Rajamouli event

Gosh! We didn't know Rajamouli had a son old enough to marry!
Bahubali Director S S Rajamouli's son Karthikeya wed to his long time girlfriend, singer Pooja Prasad, in Jaipur on Sunday, December 30.
The entire Baahubali team including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty were present at the wedding and pre-wedding celebrations on December 29.
S S Rajamouli, Ram Charan Teja and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela with the newly weds, Karthikeya and Pooja Prasad, whose uncle is the Telugu actor Jagapati Babu and late grandfather, film-maker V B Rajendra Prasad.
The wedding ceremony.
Ram Charan Teja and Rana Dagubati.
Ram Charan and NTR Jr will be seen in Rajamouli's next film.
Upasana Kamineni Konidela.
Prabhas with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and mom Subhra Sen.
Anushka Shetty with Rajeev Sen.
Sushmita Sen with mum Shubra, dad Shubeer and brother Rajeev
The bride with the Sens. Pooja has known the Sens for a long time; Sushmita shared an Instapic from the sangeet, calling Pooja her 'baby sister'.
Renee Sen, Sushmita's elder daughter, with her uncle Rajeev Sen.
