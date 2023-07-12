Paris Gets A Dose Of Oppenheimer

Paris got its fill of Oppenheimer, when Christopher Nolan's latest film premiered at the Cinema Le Grand Rex in the city.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy in the title role of the famous American scientist.

IMAGE: Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

'I've done a lot of movies where it kind of becomes about aliens and bad guys and action and flying around but this is a blockbuster about our history as human beings. And it's just amazing how he pulled it off,' Variety quotes Robert Downey Jr as saying about the new film.

Oppenheimer is set during World War II, and follows J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb, during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, and yet he pushed the button anyway.

IMAGE: Director Christopher Nolan. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

As the three-hour historical epic was about to begin, Variety quotes Christopher Nolan's 'warning' to the audience: 'It's an intense experience, it's a serious subject, but it's something we pulled our hearts into.'

IMAGE: Cillian Murphy. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Cillian Murphy has previously collaborated with Nolan in The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk -- the 'significant milestones' of his career -- and feels, according to The Guardian, that Nolan 'might be the perfect director'.

The Guardian informs us that Nolan's wife Emma Thomas visited Murphy at his home, as Nolan does not 'have a telephone, or e-mail or a computer'.

Emma called Nolan from Cillian's home, where the director spoke to the actor and offered him the lead in the film.

IMAGE: Emily Blunt. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Emily Blunt stars in the film alongside her 'neighbour' Matt Damon, who lives in the same building in New York as her.

Blunt stars as Cillian's onscreen wife, Kitty Oppenheimer, while Damon plays General Leslie Groves, who some say played a more important role 'than Oppenheimer in the use of the first atomic bomb'.

IMAGE: Cast members Trond Fausa Aurvag, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Jason Clarke, Director Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas, and Producer Charles Roven at the Oppenheimer premiere. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

The first reviews are out, and Oppenheimer is called Nolan's most impressive work and carries a lot of Oscar buzz.

With inputs from ANI