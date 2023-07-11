Did Jubilee Tell The Truth?

'You should enjoy acting; you should have a passion for it. Only then should you go for it.'

IMAGE: Aparshakti Khurana's character was reportedly inspired by Ashok Kumar in Jubilee. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Shah/Instagram

Anooradha Patel has so many stories to tell.

For starters, she's related to Kiara Advani.

And more importantly, the kind of advice her grandfather Ashok Kumar passed on to her.

But there's so much more!

In this concluding part of the interview, she discusses the Web series Jubilee, which delves into how her grandfather started his famous career by accident, and tells A Ganesh Nadar/ Rediff.com just what entertains her on OTT these days.

Have you watched the Web series, Jubilee? It is said that was the way Ashok Kumar's film career began. How much of that story is true? What is the real story?

S Mukherjee got him a job in Himanshu Roy's studio as an editor. That part is true.

The hero failed to turn up for a movie they had planned and they asked my grandfather to fill in.

The rest, as they say, is history.

What do you watch on OTT?

I watch serials on Netflix regularly.

The Crown was a good serial.

I watched Jubilee.

What is the last movie that you watched in a theatre that you liked?

The last movie I watched in a theatre is Tar. Cate Blanchett was nominated for the best actress at the Oscars.

What a performance!

IMAGE: Anooradha Patel with sons Sidharth and Aaditya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anooradha Patel/Instagram

When you realised that you were not getting what you wanted from a career in movies, you chose to step in a different direction. How difficult was that decision?

How did it shape what you are today?

Looking back, would you have done things differently?

No way! I never took a break.

When I decided to spend more time with my children, I took on projects which required a short shooting time, like a couple of days.

I did not take up projects that required me to be away from my kids for a long time.

I did a Gujarati film at that time.

Would you recommend a career in the film line to your children?

I would recommend them to do what they want to do. I would advise them to bloom slowly.

One is an artist and the other is a musician.

If someone is looking to be an actor today, what would you tell them?

I would tell them that if they are looking to make money, they should not do it.

You should enjoy acting; you should have a passion for it. Only then should you go for it.