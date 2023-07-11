News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Dua Lipa Wore To Barbie Premiere!

What Dua Lipa Wore To Barbie Premiere!

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 11, 2023 13:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hollywood stepped out into Barbie's pink world at the film's premiere in Los Angeles.

As Barbie gets ready for release worldwide, here's looking at the stars who revived our nostalgia and the fans, who did not disappoint.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Margot Robbie plays Barbie and she makes a gorgeous picture with Scott Evans, playing Ken.

But hey, no, that's not *her* Ken.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

That position goes to the super hot Ryan Gosling, looking smouldering as usual.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

The film explores how Barbie and Ken discover themselves in the real world after getting expelled from Barbie Land.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Dua Lipa drew all eyes to herself on the pink carpet, as she went naked under a fishnet dress -- probably in keeping with her character, Mermaid Barbie --and a silver thong.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Fans line up to see their favourite stars dress up as Barbie and Ken.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Barbie seems speechless, as she gets ready to star in a movie!

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Gal Gadot makes a stunning appearance.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Billie Eilish, always a rebel, attended the premiere in an outfit that she told Variety was, 'more of a Ken thing'.

Her song What Was I Made For is a part of the film's soundtrack.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Director Greta Gerwig, known for films like Lady Bird and Little Women, can't stop smiling as her new movie is getting fantastic first reactions, with Variety calling it 'perfection'.

Barbie releases in theatres on July 21.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Barbie Goes Desi With Jhumkas, Bangles
Barbie Goes Desi With Jhumkas, Bangles
Want To Stay At at Barbie's DreamHouse?
Want To Stay At at Barbie's DreamHouse?
Would You Live In Barbie's World?
Would You Live In Barbie's World?
Amazon@10 goes from 100 product launches to 45,000
Amazon@10 goes from 100 product launches to 45,000
Beware, An Angry River!
Beware, An Angry River!
Pets help during broken relationships: Mumbai court
Pets help during broken relationships: Mumbai court
'My mom didn't let me watch Hindi films'
'My mom didn't let me watch Hindi films'

More like this

Barbie Honours COVID-19 Heroes

Barbie Honours COVID-19 Heroes

In Pics: What the original Barbie dolls looked like

In Pics: What the original Barbie dolls looked like

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances