What Dua Lipa Wore To Barbie Premiere!

Hollywood stepped out into Barbie's pink world at the film's premiere in Los Angeles.
As Barbie gets ready for release worldwide, here's looking at the stars who revived our nostalgia and the fans, who did not disappoint.
Margot Robbie plays Barbie and she makes a gorgeous picture with Scott Evans, playing Ken.
But hey, no, that's not *her* Ken.
That position goes to the super hot Ryan Gosling, looking smouldering as usual.
The film explores how Barbie and Ken discover themselves in the real world after getting expelled from Barbie Land.
Dua Lipa drew all eyes to herself on the pink carpet, as she went naked under a fishnet dress -- probably in keeping with her character, Mermaid Barbie --and a silver thong.
Fans line up to see their favourite stars dress up as Barbie and Ken.
Barbie seems speechless, as she gets ready to star in a movie!
Gal Gadot makes a stunning appearance.
Billie Eilish, always a rebel, attended the premiere in an outfit that she told Variety was, 'more of a Ken thing'.
Her song What Was I Made For is a part of the film's soundtrack.
Director Greta Gerwig, known for films like Lady Bird and Little Women, can't stop smiling as her new movie is getting fantastic first reactions, with Variety calling it 'perfection'.
Barbie releases in theatres on July 21.