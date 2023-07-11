'If you look at my work, you would probably like my songs in other films more than Baahubali or RRR.'

IMAGE: Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia in Baahubali.

Looking back at the music release of Baahubali on July 10, 2015, Oscar-winning Composer M M Keeravaani admits he had no idea the film would become such a monster hit.

"We were all doing our best, like we always do. It's not as though we set to design an epic film. If you look at my work, you would probably like my songs in other films more than Baahubali or RRR," Keeravaani tells Subhash K Jha.

"But that doesn't mean I work more or less harder on any project. Every soundtrack is precious. Baahubali became precious not only to us, but also to the public. I am humbled," he adds.

IMAGE: S S Rajamouli with M M Keeravaani. Photograph: Kind courtesy SS Rajamouli/Instagram

Keeravaani has shared a fruitful rapport with his cousin and Baahubali Director S S Rajamouli for many years now.

"Rajamouli and I have worked on 12 films together, starting with his first Student No 1. We are not only cousins, but also close friends, and we share a deep mutual respect for each other. He gives me a lot of creative space to compose songs the way I want to," Keeravaani says.

Their latest collaboration is, of course, RRR, which won an Oscar for Best Song --Naatu Naatu.

"He has earned the right to enter my private space whenever he wants. Rajamouli is the only person in the world who can reach me at any time of the night or day. I can be in the bathroom or bedroom, he can knock and get me to come out. That's the kind of kinship we share."

A purist at heart, Keeravaani has always shied away from the limelight and never allowed himself to become a brand name.

"My music is my life. I can never be dishonest with my compositions. You have reached out to me because the melodic element in my songs has impressed you. I am grateful for that. Melody is indeed the foundation of my compositions."

