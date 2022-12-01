Parineeti's Ready For Christmas

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra sends some joy from London and says, 'I’m beginning to look a lot like Christmas.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Back home in Delhi, Aahana Kumra feels the same way!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar is charmed by the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

Meezaan soaks in the Malibu sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone enjoys the beaches of Goa as she shoots for Splitsvilla X4.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan wrap up the song shoot of their Telugu political action thriller, RC 15, along with Choreographer Bosco Martis and Director S Shankar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan holidays in Arnavutköy, Istanbul.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta takes a selfie with Mini Mathur, Film Editor Shweta Venkat, Cyrus Sahukar and Director Danish Aslam in the Himalayas and writes, 'First walk of the trip! Through the mountain trails and village paths.'