Parineeti's Ready For Christmas

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.
Parineeti Chopra sends some joy from London and says, 'I’m beginning to look a lot like Christmas.'
Back home in Delhi, Aahana Kumra feels the same way!
Mithila Palkar is charmed by the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
Meezaan soaks in the Malibu sun.
Sunny Leone enjoys the beaches of Goa as she shoots for Splitsvilla X4.
Kiara Advani and Ram Charan wrap up the song shoot of their Telugu political action thriller, RC 15, along with Choreographer Bosco Martis and Director S Shankar.
Hina Khan holidays in Arnavutköy, Istanbul.
Sayani Gupta takes a selfie with Mini Mathur, Film Editor Shweta Venkat, Cyrus Sahukar and Director Danish Aslam in the Himalayas and writes, 'First walk of the trip! Through the mountain trails and village paths.'