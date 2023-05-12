News
Parineeti's Mumbai Home Decked Up

Source: ANI
May 12, 2023 10:12 IST
IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at New Delhi airport on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha are said to be getting engaged on Saturday, May 13.

While the couple is in Delhi, Pari's home in Bandra, northwest Mumbai, is decked up with beautiful lights.

As per sources, around 150 guests have been invited to the engagement. Dunno if AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will be in attendance yet.

 

Neither Parineeti nor Raghav have confirmed their relationship, but AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated them over their 'union' in March on Twitter.

Parineeti and Raghav's dating rumours began after they were spotted at a lunch date in Mumbai in March.

Source: ANI
