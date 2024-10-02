Parineeti's Maldives Memory

Ananya in Paris... Patralekhaa takes a selfie...Vaani celebrates her 'ray of sunshine'...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first wedding anniversary in the Maldives and made some beautiful memories. She revisits them with this throwback post.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday explores Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor glows!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa, up so close.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor wishes Anushka Ranjan, 'Today we celebrate YOU my ray of sunshine don't know if I've said this enough, but I absolutely adore your beautiful kind heart.. you make me laugh alot harder, cry a lot less and smile a lot more.. You light up every room with your energy and uplift everyone around you.

'Today I'm grateful for you and all the amazing moments we've shared together. I'll always be here for you just like you've always been there for me. Have the bestest birthday my Anush... love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt's Jigra releases on October 11, and we can't wait!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

'Just a little sunshine and a whole lot of love to welcome October! Hope you’re all shining bright this month!' posts Shilpa Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta's 'Dubai Day with homies & some fantastic new friends!'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com