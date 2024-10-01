News
Bhumi's Latest Obsession Is Her Red Lips

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 01, 2024 09:55 IST
What beauty means to Rakul... Malavika is tired of adulting... Sobhita introduces us to her Avengers...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar's latest obsession is her 'red lips'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh feels, 'Beauty to me is all about embracing my crazy, unfiltered self while exploring fun, fresh trends to discover new sides of who I am.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari holds a childhood memory close to her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

'Me with my current best friend #thehustlelife #sociallifewhatisthat? #tiredofadultingkindaday,' says Malavika Mohanan as she stays in bed on a lazy day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

What is making Anushka Sharma laugh like that?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh takes a mirror selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'The start of the #NewYorkFilmFestival. The culmination of the #UNGA, The honour & pleasure of being invited for a fireside chat dwelling into "Driving Impact via Entertainment". Thank you @buzzzp & @undp for this memorable afternoon at the UN HQ, in a room full of such inspiring change makers, filmmakers & creatives. #TheImpactLounge : after Sundance & Cannes, thank you for making this wonderful pit stop at the @unitednations,' writes an overwhelmed Sanjana Sanghi.

  

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'Waterfalls, swings and the once in 7 year karvi blooms... September was me being a happy nature brat P.S. Kaunsi adyaad aayee??' asks Nimrat Kaur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates two years of Ponniyin Selvan: I by sharing a picture with the starry cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan and Karthi.

'Gonna tell my kids these were THE AVENGERS,' she writes.

The second part of the film won big at the recent IIFA awards.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

'Dear September, you've been amazing,' says Krystle D'Souza.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande quotes Jennifer Lopez, 'Being an artist doesn’t start because you're 21, and it doesn’t end because you’re 51. You are who you are until the day you die.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta shares her perfect profile.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
