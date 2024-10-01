Govinda Shoots Himself Accidentally In The Leg

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Govinda sustained a bullet injury on his leg as his licensed revolver misfired, police said.

The actor was about to leave from his Juhu residence around 4.45 am on Tuesday, when the revolver misfired, the official added.

The actor hasn't lodged any complaint.

Govinda, 60, was taken for treatment to the nearby Criticare hospital hospital and has returned to his residence, the official said.

"We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govindaji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," the actor's manager said.

"The revolver apparently fell down while being kept in the cupboard and misfired. It is due to God's grace that Govindaji sustained only leg injury and it was nothing serious," he said.