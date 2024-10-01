Ananya, Sobhita, Rashmika's Uber Fashion

September was high on the fashion meter, courtesy these ladies raising the bar and giving us some glamorous, drool-worthy looks.
Namrata Thakker narrows the month's top fashion to these choices.
Ananya Panday ups her Swarovski game, and then adds a splash of pink.
Sobhita Dhulipala looks resplendent in a graphic sari from Satya Paul's new collection as she attends an event in Hyderabad.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas dishes out Boss lady vibes while looking like a million bucks in her slinky black Saint Laurent slip dress with matching stilettos.
Janhvi Kapoor pulls off yet another stunning look in this Rimzim Dadu co-ord set as she attends the IFFA awards 2024.
Mrunal Thakur screams elegance as she pairs a statement choker neckpiece with her custom-made Torani sari.
Kajol channels her inner Madhuri Dixit from Hum Aap Ke Hain Koun in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra creation, and gets the OG's thumbs up.
Rashmika Mandanna storms Milan in her fashionable best wearing a blingy pair of jeans, black corset top and an oversized blazer jacket.
Rakul Singh makes a pretty picture in her Diskit Dahlia dress with an embroidered scallop-edged dupatta for Ganpati celebrations.
Mouni Roy made her presence felt at the London Fashion Week donning a beautiful green tulle gown featuring a thigh high slit and plunging neckline.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com