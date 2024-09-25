Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in the Maldives.

'We had a quiet day yesterday, just the two of us.. But we read every wish and message from you all and couldn't be more grateful,' Pari writes, sharing some pictures.

'Ragaii - I dont know what I did in my past life and this one, to deserve you.

'I have married the perfect gentleman, my goofy friend, sensitive partner, my mature husband (thank god because... me!) , a straight up honest human being, the best son, brother in law & son in law. Your dedication and commitment to our Country inspires me SO much. I love you too too much.

'Why didn’t we meet sooner? Happy anniversary @raghavchadha88. We are ONE.'

Raghav feels the same: 'A year already? It feels like just yesterday we were exchanging vows. I wish we'd met sooner.

'You've made every day so special, whether it;s the quiet moments at home or the big adventures around the world. You've been my rock, my support system, and my best friend through it all. Thank you for making this year so unforgettable. I can't wait to see what the future holds for us, Paru. Happy first anniversary, my love!'

Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra writes, 'A year ago to the day you walked down the aisle to bring back a son for us.. the most precious gift you could have given us, Tish. We thank God for making you both meet in the magical manner in which you did!

'Thank you Tish for bringing Raghav into our lives. You could not have chosen better for yourself or for us.

'Thank you Raghav for loving our wonderful, crazy girl and for accepting us all as your family so selflessly. You enrich our lives everyday with your quiet patience,humour and maturity. You complete our daughter and us!

'That day we didn't give away a daughter.. we gained a son! 'We pray to God that your love, understanding and respect for each other grows by leaps and bounds each day and transcends all limits!

'We love you both ! Happy First Anniversary .. can't believe it's already a year.'

