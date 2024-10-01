Rajinikanth Hospitalised, Is Stable

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth was admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai late on Monday night, but he is stable.

He is likely to undergo an elective procedure at the cath lab later in the day, a source said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery.

Scores of the actor's fans sent their prayers on the social media and wishes for his quick recovery.

'His condition is stable following his admission for digestive discomfort. He will undergo an elective procedure in the cath lab to attend to the problem near his abdomen, and will be later shifted to a room,' a source at the hospital said.

The 73-year-old mega star is likely to be discharged on Tuesday evening, the source added.