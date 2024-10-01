News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » Rajinikanth Hospitalised, Is Stable

Rajinikanth Hospitalised, Is Stable

Source: PTI
October 01, 2024 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajinikanth/Instagram

Rajinikanth was admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai late on Monday night, but he is stable.

He is likely to undergo an elective procedure at the cath lab later in the day, a source said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery.

Scores of the actor's fans sent their prayers on the social media and wishes for his quick recovery.

 

'His condition is stable following his admission for digestive discomfort. He will undergo an elective procedure in the cath lab to attend to the problem near his abdomen, and will be later shifted to a room,' a source at the hospital said.

The 73-year-old mega star is likely to be discharged on Tuesday evening, the source added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
12 Films by Rajinikanth: The Actor, Not Superstar
12 Films by Rajinikanth: The Actor, Not Superstar
Where Rajinikanth Lives In Chennai
Where Rajinikanth Lives In Chennai
PIX: The AMAZING life of Rajinikanth!
PIX: The AMAZING life of Rajinikanth!
'Rohit's Only Goal Is To Win'
'Rohit's Only Goal Is To Win'
Bengal junior doctors resume 'total cease work'
Bengal junior doctors resume 'total cease work'
Will Udhayanidhi's Elevation Backfire?
Will Udhayanidhi's Elevation Backfire?
Govinda Shoots Himself Accidentally...
Govinda Shoots Himself Accidentally...

More like this

The Women in Rajinikanth's Life

The Women in Rajinikanth's Life

Birthday Special: The Many Avatars of Rajinikanth

Birthday Special: The Many Avatars of Rajinikanth

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances