Parineeti Names Her Son...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have announced their son's name on social media.

'Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam -- tatra eva Neer.Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him 'Neer' -- pure, divine, limitless,' Pari and Raghav posted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Pari and Raghav had a baby boy on October 19, and announced his arrival with this post: 'He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.'

The couple wed on September 24, 2023.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff