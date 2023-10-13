News
Parineeti-Raghav's Haldi Ceremony

Parineeti-Raghav's Haldi Ceremony

Source: ANI
October 13, 2023 12:50 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Weeks after her destination wedding on September 24, Parineeti Chopra posted pictures of her haldi ceremony on social media.

The groom -- Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha -- made Pari's reds stand out against his whites, making the pictures even more beautiful.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

The rituals start on a solemn note...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

But Pari can't hold back for too long.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Performing a pooja.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Happy bride!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra applies haldi to her daughter.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Happy faces.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti's brothers Sahaj and Shivang join with the couple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Raghav's mother Alka Chadha applies haldi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Pari shows off her minimalist mehendi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Sealed with a kiss.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Bhangra time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

The Chopras and the Chadhas break into a dance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

The wedding ceremony was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Source: ANI
