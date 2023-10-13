Parineeti-Raghav's Haldi Ceremony

Weeks after her destination wedding on September 24, Parineeti Chopra posted pictures of her haldi ceremony on social media.
The groom -- Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha -- made Pari's reds stand out against his whites, making the pictures even more beautiful.
The rituals start on a solemn note...
But Pari can't hold back for too long.
Performing a pooja.
Happy bride!
Parineeti's mother Reena Chopra applies haldi to her daughter.
Happy faces.
Parineeti's brothers Sahaj and Shivang join with the couple.
Raghav's mother Alka Chadha applies haldi.
Pari shows off her minimalist mehendi.
Sealed with a kiss.
Bhangra time.
The Chopras and the Chadhas break into a dance.
The wedding ceremony was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan.