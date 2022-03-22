News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Parineeti Looks STUNNING in RED

Parineeti Looks STUNNING in RED

By Rediff Movies
March 22, 2022 13:57 IST
Kriti jets off to Jordan... Ileana is at peace... Pranutan is on a vacation...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra shows us how to pose right.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora announces his wedding to longtime girlfriend Muditaa, which took place a month ago.
He tells us: 'Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey.
'You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look.
'She said if you like it, put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di
'Kiss leechad ke saath fass gayi hai kuch din mein pata chalega
'Tabtak ke liye Mrs Arora ka swagat nahi krogey
'P.S - Aaj se 12 saal pehle @muditaa.d ko dekhkr apney doston ko bola tha yahi tumhari bhabhi banegi #ekbaarjomainecommitment.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vanshika Jain/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kirti Kulhari flies off to Jordan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ileana D'Cruz is at 'peace'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pranutan is in 'vacay mode'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Where's Aahana Kumra headed?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Laxmi Raai looks gorgeous.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'I want someone who will look at me the same way I look at chocolate cake!' says Elli AvrRam.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Krystle D'souza makes 'eye contact'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'souza/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
