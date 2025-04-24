'Pahalgam Bleeds... And So Do We'

'No words can heal the wounds of a mother who lost her child, or a friend who lost their companion. But we must speak, we must feel, and we must remember.'

IMAGE: A woman touches a banner with a photograph of Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer, who was killed in a militant attack in Pahalgam, put up on a hearse before his funeral outside his residence in Karnal, Haryana. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Film folk continue to post messages condemning the Pahalgam terror attack that rocked the nation.

Kartik Aaryan: Have experienced the heavenly beauty and calmness of Pahalgam and now seeing such devastating visuals from the same place is so heartbreaking. Such evil acts are unforgivable. Prayers and strength to the families who lost their loved ones.

Shriya Pilgaonkar: Devastated beyond words by the brutal terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam.

To think of friends, families, lovers-simply seeking peace in the breathtaking beauty of that valley-only to be ambushed and killed for their faith, is both enraging and heartbreaking.

It's an act of pure evil. A cowardly strike against humanity itself. Terrorists thrive on fear. They aim to divide, to paralyze, to shatter the soul of society. But in moments like this, we must choose unity and refuse to be broken.

No one deserves this. And amidst the horror, let's not forget the devastating ripple effect this has on the civilians of Kashmir-the ones who rely on tourism to survive, and who also want peace in their land.

We all deserve a future untouched by violence.

Arjun Rampal: The most cowardly darstardly act is attack on innocent people. Who can’t defend themselves. Imagine someone from your family going for a holiday to celebrate love and never returning, just because you are Hindu. Heartfelt condolences to the families who grive such losses. To those cowards, lets set the record straight Kashmir is and forever will be in India. Nothing changes that.

Ishaan Khatter: What happened in Kashmir is devastating. This is not what any innocent civilian deserves, this is not what Kashmiris deserve and it’s certainly not ordained by any god to take a life in the name of religion. I hope we as a society are evolved enough to see this for what it is - a cowardly and heinous crime of terror. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

Bhumi Pednekar: It's been a day full of heart ache and pure sadness. One of the darkest days our country has witnessed in recent times. Innocent lives lost over hatred. Families destroyed and torn. Every visual out of Pahalgam shakes our souls. My deepest condolences to all. Zero tolerance for terror. May peace win over violence. May love win over hate.

Dia Mirza: Our hearts are heavy with grief. The pain we share must fuel our collective resolve - to stand united, to speak louder for peace, and to act against hate in all its forms.

The perpetrators of this brutal, senseless violence must be held accountable. Justice must prevail. Let us come together - as one humanity - and say, enough. We will not let hate divide us. We will not be silent.

Karan Johar: Uneasiness since one has heard of the unforgivable Pahalgam attacks… the sheer brutality of the killings, the images of helpless family members reeling in utter shock and dismay… just the horror of how your entire life can change in a flash by inhuman and misguided sick minds… I can’t get any of this out of my head.

Nora Fatehi: The recent terror attacks in Pahalgam have left me heartbroken, angry, & deeply disillusioned. How many more innocent lives must be lost before we say enough?

Every day, somewhere in the world, ordinary people, children, parents, friends—are caught in the crossfire of hatred, power, and senseless violence. It’s exhausting. It’s maddening. I’m tired of mourning. I’m sick & tired of scrolling through news that reads like a tragic cycle on repeat.

We must pray for the innocent victims. Not just today, not just for a moment. They deserve our compassion, our grief, & our voices raised in solidarity. But prayer alone isn’t enough. We need real, global accountability. We must stand against any form of terror—no matter the ideology, religion, or political goal that tries to justify it.

Humanity is bleeding, & unless we reclaim our collective conscience, unless we start seeing every life as our own, we will continue to lose what little hope we have left.

Khushboo Sundar: Pahalgam bleeds... and so do we. Today, a place known for its serene beauty and the whispers of pine trees has been pierced by violence. Pahalgam, once a symbol of peace, is now echoing with cries of pain and sorrow.

Innocent lives lost. Families shattered. Dreams turned to dust. We stand in grief with those affected. No words can heal the wounds of a mother who lost her child, or a friend who lost their companion. But we must speak, we must feel, and we must remember.

This should never be normal. This should never be okay. May peace return to the valleys, and may love always rise louder than hate.

The peace of my motherland cannot be destroyed by the dastardly coward act of the so-called Muslim fanatics. I am a Muslim, and i am an Indian. And an extremely proud one. The attack and killings of innocent victims in Pahalgam is a clear sign of what a scared, shaken, coward, religion driven fanatics who claim to be God fearing but in reality are the most scared inhuman beasts, do to save their skin. No religion asks for sacrifice of a human. No religion teaches you terrorism.

Islam does not believe in the killings of humans. These terrorists are dirtiest blot in the name of Islam. This cowardly act must be condemned by all. No true Muslim, who believes in the teachings of Allah, will ever support this.

Pakistan has time and again tried to disrupt the peace of my motherland, my India. They need to be dealt with very strong actions and taught a lesson, for they have been safeguarding these terrorists. Wonder which Allah they believe in. I doubt they are true Muslims. Terrorism is in their DNA.

Heart bleeds to see and hear the cries of those who have lost their families and loved one. I cry with my brothers and sisters who are going through so much of pain. We stand with you. INDIA stands with you. Nation is with you.

Juhi Parmar: I am heart broken. I am furious. I am in pain. What happened in Pahalgam is not just tragic - It's inhuman. Innocent lives- families, children, travellers gunned down without mercy. People who came looking for peace were met with bullets. Blood soaked a land known for its beauty.

How do you even begin to grieve this? How do you explain to a child that their parents won't ever come back? How do you tell a newly wed to cope with the loss of her husband? How do you tell yourself this isn't just another headline?

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. These are not just "terrorists" They are monsters. And monsters must be hunted down and erased. No sympathy. No second chances. No mercy. This is not something we move on from. I plead with the government

Shirley Setia: Dont know how to begin writing this. Pahalgam terror attack. Heartbreaking.. terrifying.. they were on a vacation.. no one in their nightmares will also think of something like this. All the precious lives that were lost; their families' lives will never be the same again. Just absolutely heart crushing!! May their soul rest in peace.. sending strength for their families and loved ones.

Soni Razdan: The darkness we feel inside is not going to be able to dissolve so easily. It's going to be terribly hard to come back from this. Our collective hearts go out to the victims of this dastardly act. Helpless citizens can only pray that somehow someday this will all end. All we wanted was for Kashmir to be whole again and for there to be peace in the valley. It's everyone who suffers when a terrorist attack takes place. The victims and the citizens of the valley. Terror serves no one. In grief.

Badshah: Our hearts are shaken at the heartbreaking attack on civilians in Pahalgam. We stand in deep solidarity with the families affected and with the entire nation during this profoundly difficult time. As a mark of respect, and in acknowledgment of the gravity of this moment, we have decided to shift our release till further notice. Today, we pause to honor the lives lost, and to reflect with empathy and unity.