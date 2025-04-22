Anti-terror ops launched after attack on tourists in J-K's Pahalgam

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said anti-terror operations have been launched in response to the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, and assured that the perpetrators would pay a heavy price for their actions.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at a hospital where terror attack victims are brought after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, April 22, 2025. Photograph: Umar Ganie

In a post on social media platform X, Sinha said, "Anti-terror ops launched to neutralise terrorists. The entire nation is angry & the blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

To support tourists affected by the attack or in need of information, Jammu and Kashmir police set up a dedicated help desk at the Police Control Room.

In a post on X, the police said, "24/7 Emergency Help Desk for Tourists - Police Control Room Anantnag. A dedicated help desk has been established. Contact Details: 9596777669, 01932225870, Whatsapp 9419051940."

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has left for Srinagar to hold a high-level security review meeting.

Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also condemned the attack.

"Deeply disturbing news from Pahalgam of a cowardly attack on tourists that has resulted in the tragic loss of life. Such violence is unacceptable and against the ethos of Kashmir, which welcomes visitors with love and warmth. Condemn it strongly. Thoughts and prayers with the families of victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," he posted on X.

The firing incident, which took place earlier on Tuesday, targeted a group of tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district. Some of the tourists have been confirmed injured and taken to local hospitals.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has not issued an official statement on casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier directed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take all necessary measures. Shah confirmed that he had briefed the Prime Minister and would visit Srinagar to hold a high-level security review meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the attack "highly reprehensible," while Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge urged the government to act decisively. "Instead of making hollow claims about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, the government must now take responsibility," Gandhi posted on X.