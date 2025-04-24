IMAGE: People carry the body of Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer, who was killed in a militant attack in Pahalgam for his last rites in Karnal, Haryana. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

The Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists has shaken the world.

Film folk condemn the killings and give strength to the victims' families in touching posts on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan: 'Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act.'

Salman Khan: 'Kashmir, heaven on planet Earth, is turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted. My heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainaat ko marne ke barabar hai.'

Shahid Kapoor: 'Innocent lives lost in Pahalgam. Nothing but pain comes out of such cowardly acts of terrorism. This is not what anyone's God would ever accept. Jo jo karam karega, tu use hi hoga bharna. Praying for the families dealing with the immeasurable loss.'

Priyanka Chopra: 'What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. People were there on vacations, honeymoons, celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir. So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones. This is not the tragedy we can move past from. This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time. To those grieving, displaced, mourning, and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I’m so deeply anguished by this.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pravin Dabas/Instagram

Pravin Dabas: 'Visited Kashmir in January, this photo was taken there on the Dal Lake, Srinagar... apart from the tragic loss of lives... which is irreparable... the Kashmiri people will sadly also face a huge loss of tourism... just as they were starting to flourish…the terrorists have struck a blow to their livelihood.'

Vaani Kapoor: 'Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families.'

Allu Arjun: 'Soo heart broken by Phalgham Attack. Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people. Condolence to all the families near and dear of the victims. May their innocent soul rest in peace. Truly heart breaking.'

R Madhavan: 'Horrified, Dismayed, Aghast, Deep shock and sadness Heartbreaking #Pahalgamattack. Anger, Wrath, Revenge and retribution Payback!! Decimate, Annihilate, Set an example, Coward Perpetuators.'

Shraddha Kapoor: 'Let us pray that somehow the families find the required strength.'

Jr NTR: 'Heart goes out to the victims of the #Pahalgam attack. My thoughts are with their families. Praying for peace and justice.'