Home  » Movies » Nushrratt, Shraddha, Mouni's Night Out

Nushrratt, Shraddha, Mouni's Night Out

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 25, 2024 16:21 IST
Film folk showed off their stunning fashion sense when they attended a star-studded Saudi tourism event in Mumbai.

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks stunning in black.

 

Shraddha Kapoor makes a glamourous stree, but what caught everyone's attention was when she...

 

...Bumped into her Aashiqui 2 co-star and rumoured ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur at the event.

 

Sonakshi Sinha makes an easy transition from red to black.

 

Bhumi Pednekar says, 'What I love about this piece is that the skirt is repurposed from a rug.'

 

Shriya Saran, seen here with husband Andrei Koscheev .

 

Shilpa Shetty catches up with her Dhadkan co-star Suneil Shetty and shutterbugs couldn't resist calling out to 'Anjali'.

This happy reunion was enough for fans to make a plea for Dhadkan 2.

 

Mouni Roy channels her flower girl spirit.

 

Diana Penty dazzles in a unique Safiyaa gown.

 

Raveena Tandon picks the blues.

 

Neha Dhupia picks an elaborate outfit for the evening.

 

Say hello to Nimrat Kaur.

 

Sophie Choudryflashes some pretty reds.

 

Madhoo.

 

Mandira Bedi.

 

Soha Ali Khan arrives with Kunal Kemmu.

 

Guneet Monga with husband Sunny Kapoo..

 

Neelam with Samir Soni.

 

Vicky Kaushal.

 

Arjun Kapoor.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

 

Kunal Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
