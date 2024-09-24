'I Am A Heavy, Luxury Car'

'There are very few chances that I can give good mileage.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bebika Dhruve/Instagram

From the chaos of Bigg Boss OTT to the wild landscapes of Reality Ranis Of The Jungle on the Discovery Channel, Bebika Dhruve has sparked conversations.

As she prepares to take on her next adventure in Reality Ranis Of The Jungle, she shares her insights on the relentless pressure of beauty standards in the entertainment industry, the importance of self-acceptance, and how she's redefining what it means to be a queen in today's world.

"Girls at my school and college felt that just because they were taller than me, they deserved to be heroines, not me. If they are leaner, they are prettier. It's not ideal to conform to the beauty standards of others for the sake of it," she tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh.

Tell us about Reality Ranis Of The Jungle.

It is an extraordinary and never-seen-before concept on Indian television.

It revolves around 12 women from different walks of life -- actors, artistes and even military-trained women -- who are trying to take on physical challenges and bringing out the best of each other.

IMAGE: Bebika Dhruve on Reality Ranis Of The Jungle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bebika Dhruve/Instagram

What are you most excited about -- and most nervous for -- when it comes to Reality Ranis Of The Jungle?

I am most excited about the fact that I am doing something really different in life and nervous as well because the other girls have a lot of other physical advantages as compared to me.

They would, of course, do very well because they were taller and leaner than me.

I, on the other hand, am a heavy, luxury car. There are very few chances that I can give good mileage. A smaller, lighter car will give more mileage and this was a big reason to be nervous.

How has your life changed since gaining fame from Bigg Boss OTT?

Life has changed majorly and for the better.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bebika Dhruve/Instagram

What motivated you to explore a career in the entertainment industry, as you were practicing dentistry?

I always wanted to have my place in the entertainment industry.

In my friends circle and family, nobody was really supportive.

Everybody was old school and restrictive. So I stopped expressing my thoughts to them after a point.

What kind of resistance did you face from family or friends when you decided to pursue a career in entertainment?

They just thought that they were better than me.

For example, girls at my school and college felt that just because they were taller than me, they deserved to be heroines, not me.

If they are leaner, they are prettier.

It's not ideal to conform to the beauty standards of others for the sake of it. It's a problem with the mindset.

Can you tell us how you got into palmistry?

We, as a family, have been practicing face reading and palmistry for generations.

I am the 11th generation where they are practicing the same. It's a lot of knowledge, study and it's inherent.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bebika Dhruve/Instagram

In the entertainment world, have you ever felt that someone was trying to take advantage of you, either personally or professionally?

Yeah, I come across a lot of people in the industry who try to exploit an artist financially.

But I trust my gut instinct and that's why, the moment I have a feeling that I am on the verge of working with a wrong person, I back off.

The entertainment industry often promotes certain beauty standards. How have you dealt with the pressure to conform? Do you think these standards are changing?

I believe that these beauty standards are the most obnoxious.

For me, doing modifications on your face and body and then calling yourself beautiful isn't really beautiful.

If you are trying to compete with younger people and trying to get things done on yourself, that is a display of insecurity.

Embracing your real self and bringing the best out of yourself, that's some real confidence.

I don't follow any beauty standards. I create my own beauty standards.

IMAGE: Bebika Dhruve in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bebika Dhruve/Instagram

How do you feel about the impact of social media on your career?

My social media has certainly boomed after Bigg Boss.

I went inside the show with around 30,000 to 40,000 followers and came out of the show with 500,000+ followers.

Also, I understood the business of social media nicely after Bigg Boss and so for me, it was a blessing.

How do you feel about the portrayal of women in films and shows today? Do you think they empower women or reinforce stereotypes?

It's very empowering. There are movies and shows which are women-centric, but they are also reinforcing stereotypes.

I am proud to see Kareena Kapoor ma'am do the kind of movies that she is doing.

She is just being herself.

She's a natural beauty and she's doing characters of her age.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bebika Dhruve/Instagram

If you could design your own reality show, what would the theme be, and why?

If I wanted to have my own reality show, it would not involve demeaning and insulting each other. That's not necessary for entertainment.

I love this show called Laughter Chef; I love the concept. If I had my own reality show, it would be something of this sort.

It's filled with entertainment and years and years of friendship between the contestants. There's no toxicity and they are like a family together.

