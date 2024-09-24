News
Which Film Would You Pick For The Oscars?

Which Film Would You Pick For The Oscars?

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 24, 2024 17:34 IST
IMAGE: Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha in All We Imagine as Light.

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies was chosen over 28 other films as India's official entry for the Oscars.

The other films in contention are probably just as brilliant as this Aamir Khan production.

The Malayalam film Aattam, which won the National Award, is a masterpiece, and we tell you why here.

The other Malayalam film -- Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light received glowing reviews from the internal media when it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and also won its prestigious Grand Prix award.

Like its actor Kani Kusruti said, "The win is not just for India, but for all the women out there"

Commercial fare like the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Chandu Champion and Kalki 2898 AD featured on the list as well.

 

Films like Ullozhukku, Kill, Maharaja and Joram have received fantastic reviews.

While Laapataa Ladies deserves its selection for the Oscars, we invite you, dear readers, to pick the film that you would have picked for the Oscars!

 

 

REDIFF MOVIES
'Prasanth wanted Yash to play Hanuman'

'Prasanth wanted Yash to play Hanuman'

The Problem With Ullozhukku

The Problem With Ullozhukku

