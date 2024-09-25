News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sonakshi-Zaheer Paint The Town Red!

Sonakshi-Zaheer Paint The Town Red!

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 25, 2024 09:59 IST
Neha gets classy and chic... Shalini admires herself... Akshay shoots...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'Laal hai mere dil ka haal,' Sonakshi Sinha twins with husband Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia says, 'They said classy ... I said "cool"! They said chic ... I said "can do!"'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey's self-admiration post: 'The woman I'm evolving into is stunning. I like her:) Also... Adulting is fun ya, and the people i get to do this with are the best Thankyou for all the wishes and the love.. I'm always and forever grateful.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra goes pink in Jaipur and writes, 'Because pink is always a good idea. Clutch summer vibes in this stunning Venne tiered dress! Perfect for a day out in the sun, this dress combines elegance and comfort with its soft, flowy fabric and flattering fit. Whether you're strolling through the park or enjoying a picnic, this dress will keep you looking effortlessly chic.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

'Just another day with this incredible cast. Housefull of actors, one cruise, and endless stories to tell!' posts Akshay Kumar, sharing a picture with Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is slated to release on June 6, 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Dutta/Instagram

Tina Dutta is 'dressed in yellow, life's all shine With every step, I choose to believe that the world's mine'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

Aamna Sharif spends 'a day in old town' in Mykonos.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay dance to Matta from their recent film, GOAT. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja doubles up as singer along with Shenbagaraj, Velu, Sam and Narayanan Ravishankar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
'I Was Not Expecting An Oscar Entry'

'I Was Not Expecting An Oscar Entry'

Which Film Would You Pick For The Oscars?

Which Film Would You Pick For The Oscars?

