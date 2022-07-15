Kartik is a 'mood'... Ishaan's inspired by Travolta... Ankita's celebrating...
Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.
Laughing Out Loud: That's Kartik Aaryan's #MoodOfTheDay.
Ishaan Khatter does a John Travolta!
Like his Grease look?
'Now that we are on the subject of crowns... No running away from this fact - a messy bun is every mamas crown ... always wearing mine with pride!!!' says Neha Dhupia.
Karishma Tanna bonds with Koko.
Divyanka Tripathi has a swingin' time.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate their six-month wedding anniversary: 'Happy 6 months to us baby. Thanku family to making it so special. Love u guys… special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable.'
Nivin Pauly shares a first look from his time travel movie Mahaveeryar, directed by Abrid Shine. It will release on July 21.
*That's Mouni Roy!