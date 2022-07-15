News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess Who This Star Is?

Guess Who This Star Is?

By Rediff Movies
July 15, 2022 12:24 IST
Kartik is a 'mood'... Ishaan's inspired by Travolta... Ankita's celebrating...

Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Laughing Out Loud: That's Kartik Aaryan's #MoodOfTheDay.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter does a John Travolta!

Like his Grease look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

'Now that we are on the subject of crowns... No running away from this fact - a messy bun is every mamas crown ... always wearing mine with pride!!!' says Neha Dhupia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna bonds with Koko.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi has a swingin' time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain celebrate their six-month wedding anniversary: 'Happy 6 months to us baby. Thanku family to making it so special. Love u guys… special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nivin Pauly/Instagram

Nivin Pauly shares a first look from his time travel movie Mahaveeryar, directed by Abrid Shine. It will release on July 21.

 

*That's Mouni Roy!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Rediff Movies
