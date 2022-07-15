Are Sanya-Rajkummar A HIT?

Despite the rains lashing Mumbai, film folk stepped out to attend the screening of the Sanya Malhotra-Rajkummar Rao starrer, HIT: The First Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film has just released in the theatres.



Sanya Malhotra goes green at the screening.

Rajkummar Rao is in peak form in HIT.

Sanya, unfortunately, does not get much screen time in the movie and we will have to wait to see her sizzle with Rajkummar in another film.

Sanya invites her Pataakha co-star, Radhika Madan.

Milind Gunaji, who was seen in the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, stars in HIT too.

Abhishek Banerjee will be seen next in Bhediya and Dostana 2.

Director Milap Zaveri.

After Anek, Director Anubhav Sinha is working on Bheed.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar