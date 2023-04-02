What's So Funny, Preity?

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs via the Duckworth Lewis method after heavy rain stopped the proceedings in their IPL season opener at the I S Bindra stadium in Mohali on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Bollywood star and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was in the box and stole the show every time the cameras focused on her.

Preity has been prioritising her twins and husband Gene Goodenough at her Los Angeles home during the pandemic years and rarely been seen at IPL games. Her presence in Mohali on Saturday was like a breath of fresh air the way it was once when she appeared in the movies.

IMAGE: Preity is all smiles. Photographs: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: The dimples grew wider each time a KKR wicket fell.

IMAGE: Preity with Player of the Match Arshdeep Singh.