News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's So Funny, Preity?

What's So Funny, Preity?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 02, 2023 08:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs via the Duckworth Lewis method after heavy rain stopped the proceedings in their IPL season opener at the I S Bindra stadium in Mohali on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Bollywood star and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was in the box and stole the show every time the cameras focused on her.

Preity has been prioritising her twins and husband Gene Goodenough at her Los Angeles home during the pandemic years and rarely been seen at IPL games. Her presence in Mohali on Saturday was like a breath of fresh air the way it was once when she appeared in the movies.

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Preity is all smiles. Photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: The dimples grew wider each time a KKR wicket fell.

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Preity with Player of the Match Arshdeep Singh.
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Top Performer: Arshdeep Singh
Top Performer: Arshdeep Singh
Turning Point: Andre Russell's Wicket
Turning Point: Andre Russell's Wicket
Dhoni! Dhoni!
Dhoni! Dhoni!
Top Performers: Mayers, Wood
Top Performers: Mayers, Wood
Guj riots: Kalol gangrape, murders accused walk free
Guj riots: Kalol gangrape, murders accused walk free
Turning Point: Andre Russell's Wicket
Turning Point: Andre Russell's Wicket
Top Performer: Arshdeep Singh
Top Performer: Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: Will injured Kane be able for rest of IPL 2023?

PIX: Will injured Kane be able for rest of IPL 2023?

'This Impact Player rule makes my life difficult'

'This Impact Player rule makes my life difficult'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances