Deepika Says NO to Karan Johar!

Deepika Padukone has declined to be a guest on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, and the refusal has stunned the chat show host.

"He thinks of Deepika and Ranveer (Singh, Deepika's husband) as very close friends, and he wanted to bring them on the show as a couple," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

"In fact, the original plan was to bring Ranbir Kapoor with his bride Alia Bhatt and Ranveer with Deepika. But Ranbir refused, arguing that every time he appears on Koffee With Karan, he gets into trouble."

Apparently, Deepika has also stayed away this season for the same reason.

"Karan makes her say things she regrets later," the source reveals.