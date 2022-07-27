'We Should Only Give Ranveer Love'

'I don't like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh.'

Alia Bhatt believes that movies are eternal.

That's why she wanted Darlings to be her debut production. It was a film that 'chose' her.

In the second part of a media interaction, Alia opens up about hoping to produce what husband Ranbir Kapoor has written.

"I said 'If you don't make me produce it, I will be very upset. If you don't want to take me as an actor, it's fine. He said, 'No, no, I need you. I need you. You are a tyrant. I need a tyrant'," Alia tells the media, as Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh listens in.

Who is your darling?

The media is my darling.

You have an appetite for choosing risky roles. Have you inherited this from the Bhatts, especially your father Mahesh Bhatt?

I guess. Maybe it is in my upbringing to go for something brave and different.

But I also think your first film as an actor chooses you.

Somehow, my first film as a producer has chosen me.

It's not like I have taken the decision to be brave and then I went seeking Darlings and caught it.

It came to me when it was a script. It was exciting and an honour for me to take it.

Ranbir Kapoor had said he has written something. In the near future, will you both write something for your production house?

It would be great.

We did discuss it.

In fact, I said, 'If you don't make me produce it, I will be very upset. If you don't want to take me as an actor, it's fine.'

He said, 'No, no, I need you. I need you. You are a tyrant. I need a tyrant.'

It's a joke.

As I said, I am a creative producer. I will give creative inputs at the writing stage, and then produce it.

As a producer, what were your casting inputs?

See, I don't choose.

In my opinion, casting should always be the director's prerogative.

If I am asked for my suggestion, I give suggestions.

It was a no-brainer when I read the script.

I was like, 'Listen, this is a mother-daughter story, so whoever plays the mother, she is supposed to be very important.'

Both Jasmeet (K Reen, Director) and I said it would be great if Shefali (Shah) will be able to do it.

Similarly with Vijay (Verma), I had suggested Vijay.

I didn't know Jasmeet was thinking of Vijay, as she was writing it.

Then we came to Roshan (Andrews).

Jasmeet found him and we did a Zoom audition.

She showed me his audition as well and I was totally blown because he performed one of my favourite scenes in the movie and he was absolutely fantastic.

He is so unassuming, so simple.

Your Rocky Aur Rani Ki Pram Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh has been trolled for posing nude on social media.

I don't like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh.

I love him eternally and he is everybody's favorite.

I can't tolerate this question.

He has given us so much at the movies, we should only give him love.

Did you discuss the script of Darlings with your father before coming onboard as a producer?

No. Like I said, I think more of myself as a creative producer.

But, yes, before we signed it on, I wanted to get opinions.

I gave the script to my father and he liked it a lot.

In fact, he was the first to say that I should take this film to Netflix.

He said it's that kind of film that will do very well on this kind of a platform.

And Darlings fits perfectly on a platform like Netflix.

This is an intimate watch.

It's not the kind of film I need to see on the big screen. I can see it in the comfort of my home.

I can see it alone. I can see it with people, I can watch it on my way to work.

It has the potential to cut across the Diaspora. So on day one, you are reaching so many homes across the globe.