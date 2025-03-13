'...someone breaking in and taking Raha away.'

Three days before her 32nd birthday on March 15, Alia Bhatt invited the media to celebrate at a suburban hotel in Mumbai.

She cut the cake while Ranbir Kapoor dutifully kissed her.

Alia wore a baby pink tunic set from the shelves of Mana Label, costing Rs 22,500, and took the opportunity to lay out her rules about daughter Raha.

Alia deleted Raha's pictures from her Instagram account after the security breach at Saif Ali Khan's house and urged the media not to click or promote unauthorised images of her daughter.

"My worst nightmare is someone breaking in and taking Raha away," Alia says.

Ranbir assured the paparazzi that they would not take the legal route, they just wanted media co-operation to secure their child's safety.

"It might sound like a privileged problem but as parents, we are trying to protect our child as much as we can," he said.

"With a smart phone in hand, anyone can do anything in today's time. But you (the paparazzi) are like our family. We can request you and you can help us to achieve this."

Alia added, "We don't want to push any action against anyone. But if somebody is not listening to us repeatedly, we are left with no other option."

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their child in 2022 and introduced her to the world the next year.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com