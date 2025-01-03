HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Alia-Ranbir Say It With A Kiss

Alia-Ranbir Say It With A Kiss

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2025 10:55 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt has been holidaying with her family in Thailand, where she brought in the New Year.

We saw the first pictures but Alia adds her own personal touch to her bunch of pix of Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter, Raha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia and Raha take a sunset picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On a yacht.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia doesn't mind showing off her freckles, as she poses with sister Shaheen Bhatt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

With mum Soni Razdan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia shares a warm bond with her Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The family who parties together, stays together.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Fun NYE Party
Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Fun NYE Party
Shibani-Farhan Usher In 2025 With A Kiss
Shibani-Farhan Usher In 2025 With A Kiss
'2024 Gave Me Some Happiest Moments'
'2024 Gave Me Some Happiest Moments'
The Girl Who Made A Huge Splash In 2024
The Girl Who Made A Huge Splash In 2024
More Movies Coming Up In 2025
More Movies Coming Up In 2025

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

These 8 Animals Came Back From Near Extinction

webstory image 2

Navy Gets Ready For Historic Milestone

webstory image 3

8 Top Nutritious Foods

VIDEOS

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple1:15

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

Israel shares footage of undercover op on Iran-funded missile plant in Syria0:44

Israel shares footage of undercover op on Iran-funded...

Selfie Point at 'Maha Khumbh' becomes a center of attraction among the people1:35

Selfie Point at 'Maha Khumbh' becomes a center of...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD