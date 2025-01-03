Alia-Ranbir Say It With A Kiss

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt has been holidaying with her family in Thailand, where she brought in the New Year.

We saw the first pictures but Alia adds her own personal touch to her bunch of pix of Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter, Raha.

Alia and Raha take a sunset picture.

On a yacht.

Alia doesn't mind showing off her freckles, as she poses with sister Shaheen Bhatt.

With mum Soni Razdan.

Alia shares a warm bond with her Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji.

The family who parties together, stays together.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com