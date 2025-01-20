Looking at Alia-Ranbir's New Home

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dream home is nearing completion.

The couple and their little daughter Raha are all set to move to a swanky new home in the upscale neighbourhood of Bandra, north west Mumbai, and we give you a quick glimpse.

The new residence is situated very close to their present one.

The family home called Krishna Raj -- named after Rishi Kapoor's parents Krishna and Raj Kapoor -- has been renovated into a six-storeyed building.

According to reports, the Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion) property is registered in Raha's name.

While Ranbir and his family will occupy a floor, his mother Neetu Kapoor will live on a different floor.

Another view of the building.

The new home houses a swimming pool as well.