HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Looking at Alia-Ranbir's New Home

Looking at Alia-Ranbir's New Home

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 12:52 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dream home is nearing completion.

The couple and their little daughter Raha are all set to move to a swanky new home in the upscale neighbourhood of Bandra, north west Mumbai, and we give you a quick glimpse.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

The new residence is situated very close to their present one.

The family home called Krishna Raj -- named after Rishi Kapoor's parents Krishna and Raj Kapoor -- has been renovated into a six-storeyed building.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

According to reports, the Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion) property is registered in Raha's name.

While Ranbir and his family will occupy a floor, his mother Neetu Kapoor will live on a different floor.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Another view of the building.

The new home houses a swimming pool as well.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Looking At Ranveer-Deepika's New Home
Looking At Ranveer-Deepika's New Home
Inside Rakul Singh's Beautiful Home
Inside Rakul Singh's Beautiful Home
Step Inside Ananya's House
Step Inside Ananya's House
Step Inside Neha-Angad's Sweet Home
Step Inside Neha-Angad's Sweet Home
Salman's House Is Now Bulletproof!
Salman's House Is Now Bulletproof!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio: 12-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

The Top 10 IITs In India

webstory image 3

Meet India's Champions Trophy 15

VIDEOS

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor spotted together at Lilavati Hospital1:19

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor spotted together at Lilavati...

Watch: Three freed Israeli hostages arrive in Israel0:44

Watch: Three freed Israeli hostages arrive in Israel

Watch: Donald Trump closes MAGA victory rally with his iconic dance moves4:27

Watch: Donald Trump closes MAGA victory rally with his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD