News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mrunal Enjoys Fall In New York

Mrunal Enjoys Fall In New York

By Rediff Movies
November 12, 2022 13:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When stars travel, they make lovely picture on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur enjoys 'autumn leaves and pumpkins please' in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

It looks like Anil Kapoor has joined his daughter Sonam Kapoor in Austria.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande enjoys a night out with husband Vicky Jain in Dubai: 'The best gift in life is knowing that we have someone who loves us unconditionally, who can make us laugh, who's there to listen and who warms our heart. Because u r mine A night to remember!! with my man.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar and his wife Keerti enjoy a quick getaway to Alibaug.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

Warina Hussain is also taking a break in Alibaug.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor visits the Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Janhvi's EXOTIC Desert Holiday
Janhvi's EXOTIC Desert Holiday
Urvashi is Oh-So-Glamorous In-Flight
Urvashi is Oh-So-Glamorous In-Flight
Kiara's Eternal Love
Kiara's Eternal Love
T20 WC Final: History favours Pak, form with England
T20 WC Final: History favours Pak, form with England
How Boman Almost Missed Doing Uunchai
How Boman Almost Missed Doing Uunchai
T20 World Cup India Report Card
T20 World Cup India Report Card
Will England's Wood be fit for T20 WC final?
Will England's Wood be fit for T20 WC final?

More like this

Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun

Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun

Travels With Barkha Singh

Travels With Barkha Singh

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances