Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun

Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun

By REDIFF STYLE
November 11, 2022 08:59 IST
Hot pink.

Neon yellow.

Pale blue.

Milk white.

Classic black.

The week in fashion was about awesome colours. Shades that make you very khush.

IMAGE: What rang! A yellow blazer and shorts so sharp they'll make you want to whistle! Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's suit is an excellent marriage of vibrant and chic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurumme/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's all very lovely, lovely -- that hue of pink, the unusual cut of blouse, the almost outrageous neckpiece and the sari style.
Can you stop looking at Nushrratt Bharuccha in her Ridhi Mehra sari?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Mehra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Esha Gupta's look is sort of fragile and delicate, like fine Wedgewood china, in the powder blue sari with a sheer blouse featuring lovely floral motifs.
The ShyamLal Bros choker dazzles with diamonds and pearls.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aishwarya Lekshmi's fashion choices in this frame are pretty distinctive.
The chunky black watch.
The tie-dye dress with polka-dots.
The brown flats might be a misfit, but we love her messy bun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Lekshmi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sania Mirza is really the picture of style in a black figure-hugging number with red heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tabu weaves a tale of her own in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ajrak sari that's practically two dimensional in its pattern.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tandem Communications/Instagram

 

