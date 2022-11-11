Akansha Looks Brighter Than The Sun

Hot pink.

Neon yellow.

Pale blue.

Milk white.

Classic black.

The week in fashion was about awesome colours. Shades that make you very khush.

IMAGE: What rang! A yellow blazer and shorts so sharp they'll make you want to whistle! Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's suit is an excellent marriage of vibrant and chic.

IMAGE: It's all very lovely, lovely -- that hue of pink, the unusual cut of blouse, the almost outrageous neckpiece and the sari style.

Can you stop looking at Nushrratt Bharuccha in her Ridhi Mehra sari?

IMAGE: Esha Gupta's look is sort of fragile and delicate, like fine Wedgewood china, in the powder blue sari with a sheer blouse featuring lovely floral motifs.

The ShyamLal Bros choker dazzles with diamonds and pearls.

IMAGE: Aishwarya Lekshmi's fashion choices in this frame are pretty distinctive.

The chunky black watch.

The tie-dye dress with polka-dots.

The brown flats might be a misfit, but we love her messy bun.

IMAGE: Sania Mirza is really the picture of style in a black figure-hugging number with red heels.

