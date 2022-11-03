Sonam Kisses Her 'Angel Husband'

Kareena takes Jeh to the park... Shriya holidays in Australia... When Sunny stroked a tiger...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor has a sweet message for her husband Anand Ahuja, as they explore Altaussee in Austria: 'Morning walk with my angel husband.

'These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness.

'I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents PS : nothing beats holding your hand and walking.'

Anand replies: 'So sweet my (bunny emoji) ... and nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend, love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture with son Jeh in a London park, as she takes a day off from the sets of Hansal Mehta's next: 'Kiss a tree.. Be free... Fall with the love of my life #Day off from work... Loving it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar relaxes in New South Wales, Australia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar starts shooting for the Marathi film Baap Manus and writes, 'Yesterday was the first day of my film shoot. Feels so lovely to be back on set… it’s a small role but I realised I absolutely love acting and I want to continue doing so much more of it...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra turned 49 on November 1 and thanks her fans for their love: 'That’s what happened at the birthday lunch .. simple do with family and a few friends. But I want to thank all of you who DM’s me .. thank you for your prayers and wishes. It makes me the luckiest girl around my lobsters.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol shares a throwback picture from the sets of his father Dharmendra's film Aankhen and writes, 'Fearless sister and brother on the sets of film ANKHAN my dads film. Best spy film. Watch it and tell me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Sengupta/Instagram

Barkha Sengupta seeks blessings at the Golden Temple for her series Mukhbir -- The Story of a Spy that will start streaming on November 11 on Zee5.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar gets promoted to blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

'It was such a joy to be at #TheKapilSharmaShow to promote our film #Uunchai.

'Thank you dearest @kapilsharma @archanapuransingh and entire team for the love, warmth and appreciation!

'I have laughed so so much that my jaws are still aching!' says Anupam Kher as he gets kissed by Kapil Sharma.