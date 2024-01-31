Movies COMING UP IN February

The year started with a bang with the big-budget Fighter releasing in January.

February will see only mid to decent budgeted films arriving.

While some of these are star-driven films, others are content-driven and would depend on word-of-mouth publicity to work at the box office.

Joginder Tuteja lists the February theatre releases.

Section 108

Release date: February 2

Crime thriller Section 108 stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra.

Directed by Rasikh Khan, Nawaz plays a lawyer, who is hired by an insurance company to look into a billionaire's disappearance.

Soon, the court will declare him dead and the insurance company will have to compensate the nominee.

Lal Salaam

Release date: February 9

Lal Salaam was originally planned for a Makar Sankranti release, but it was pushed ahead, perhaps to make way for Dhanush's big release Captain Miller.

Directed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya, the film sees the Thalaiva in a cameo and is set against the backdrop of cricket.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Release date: February 9

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon come together in the month's biggest release,Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film tells an 'impossible love story' about a man falling in love with a robot (Kriti).

Shahid feels the 'love story is the most difficult genre' and tries to give his audiences something new after his last release, Jersey, in 2022.

Crakk – Jeetegaa… Toh Jiyegaa

Release date: February 23

Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk – Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa explores underground extreme sports, and should make for a thrilling watch, as stunts will form a major part of the narrative.

Directed by Commando 3 Director Aditya Datt, the film also stars Nora Fatehi.

Arjun Rampal is the antagonist.

Article 370

Release date: February 23

Yami Gautam has been making some really exciting movie choices lately, and her latest pick is Article 370.

Produced by her husband and Uri - The Surgical Strike Director Aditya Dhar, Article 370 takes on terrorism in Kashmir.

National Award-winning director Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Aaba...Aiktaay Na, Kharvas) directs this political drama, co-starring Priyamani.