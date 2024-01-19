'The love story is the most difficult genre'

'I listen to 10 scripts a month and there's so much to hear. I know people tell me aur picture karo but it's so difficult to find scripts that actually offer the audience something new.'

Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com give us a seat at the trailer launch of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor.

Can you fall in love with a robot and take it home? Will your family approve?

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon try to explore an 'impossible love story' in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where Shahid plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and marries Kriti's character, a female robot.

"It's a light-hearted film, easy film. I was just chilling, playing music (on the sets). Someone who had worked with me previously wouldn't believe that I'm doing those things on set," Shahid says about the shoot.

"We were loving the fact that even though it's about a robot, it's so watchable and easy," he adds.

The film has been written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah while Dinesh Vijan produces it.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Dinesh Vijan, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Kriti points to the person behind the film's long and complicated title -- yes, that's Dinesh Vijan -- but Shahid takes some of the blame too.

"Jab hum gaane karte hai, ladki ke baal udne chahiye. Chahe hum ghar ke andar ho ya ek box ke andar ho, heroine ke baal hamesha udne chaiya," Shahid says with a twinkle in his eyes, looking at his co-star. "So mein inke baalon mein ulja tha. Inki baaton mein bhi actually. Kriti always had something to talk about. Sometimes they would have to remind us that you know, producer ka time waste ho raha hai, please lets shoot."

"There are very few people with whom you can have a real conversation. We've been on flights where we have spoken all throughout. I really admire his brain, I feel he's very intelligent," Kriti says about her co-star.

Shahid's latest work has been actioners like Bloody Daddy and Farsi. Is that why he decided to switch to a love story?

"I was missing doing something light and fun, but this is the most difficult genre to crack. I listen to 10 scripts a month and there's so much to hear. I know people tell me aur picture karo but it's so difficult to find scripts that actually offer the audience something new. The love story is the most difficult gnere. Like, what can you do new in a love story?" Shahid says.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Dinesh Vijan, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi.

Watch Shahid and Kriti engage with the media in this video.

After the media interaction, Shahid posed for pictures with his fans.