News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'The love story is the most difficult genre'

'The love story is the most difficult genre'

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
January 19, 2024 15:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I listen to 10 scripts a month and there's so much to hear. I know people tell me aur picture karo but it's so difficult to find scripts that actually offer the audience something new.'

Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com give us a seat at the trailer launch of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Can you fall in love with a robot and take it home? Will your family approve?

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon try to explore an 'impossible love story' in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where Shahid plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and marries Kriti's character, a female robot.

 

"It's a light-hearted film, easy film. I was just chilling, playing music (on the sets). Someone who had worked with me previously wouldn't believe that I'm doing those things on set," Shahid says about the shoot.

"We were loving the fact that even though it's about a robot, it's so watchable and easy," he adds.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

The film has been written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah while Dinesh Vijan produces it.

 

IMAGE: Dinesh Vijan, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Kriti points to the person behind the film's long and complicated title -- yes, that's Dinesh Vijan -- but Shahid takes some of the blame too.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

"Jab hum gaane karte hai, ladki ke baal udne chahiye. Chahe hum ghar ke andar ho ya ek box ke andar ho, heroine ke baal hamesha udne chaiya," Shahid says with a twinkle in his eyes, looking at his co-star. "So mein inke baalon mein ulja tha. Inki baaton mein bhi actually. Kriti always had something to talk about. Sometimes they would have to remind us that you know, producer ka time waste ho raha hai, please lets shoot."

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

"There are very few people with whom you can have a real conversation. We've been on flights where we have spoken all throughout. I really admire his brain, I feel he's very intelligent," Kriti says about her co-star.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Shahid's latest work has been actioners like Bloody Daddy and Farsi. Is that why he decided to switch to a love story?

"I was missing doing something light and fun, but this is the most difficult genre to crack. I listen to 10 scripts a month and there's so much to hear. I know people tell me aur picture karo but it's so difficult to find scripts that actually offer the audience something new. The love story is the most difficult gnere. Like, what can you do new in a love story?" Shahid says.

 

IMAGE: Dinesh Vijan, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Aradhana Sah and Amit Joshi. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

 

Watch Shahid and Kriti engage with the media in this video. 

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

After the media interaction, Shahid posed for pictures with his fans.

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor with his fans. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
What Are Raveena-Rasha Praying For?
What Are Raveena-Rasha Praying For?
Shabana-Javed's Recipe For A Happy Marriage
Shabana-Javed's Recipe For A Happy Marriage
The Hottest Woman In Uniform? VOTE!
The Hottest Woman In Uniform? VOTE!
NDRF teams that can tackle nuke attacks reach Ayodhya
NDRF teams that can tackle nuke attacks reach Ayodhya
Unveiling Of Temple Is Well Timed...
Unveiling Of Temple Is Well Timed...
Lack of domestic capital a hurdle for startups: Murthy
Lack of domestic capital a hurdle for startups: Murthy
No more time: SC rejects Bilkis convicts' plea
No more time: SC rejects Bilkis convicts' plea

More like this

Watch Konkona's Killer Magic On OTT

Watch Konkona's Killer Magic On OTT

'Katrina thinks a lot'

'Katrina thinks a lot'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances