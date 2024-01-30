Alia's 'Saras' Moment With Ranbir

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The Filmfare Awards 2024 will always remain special for Alia Bhatt as both she and hubby Ranbir Kapoor won the top acting awards.

While Alia won for her romantic turn in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaanim Ranbir won for his violent act in Animal.

Alia shares her 'saras' (good) moments spent at the event, which was held in Gandhinagar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Celebrating the moment with their 'Black Lady' trophies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Animal may have seen his rough and aggressive side, but the world saw Ranbir's romantic side, when he couldn't keep his eyes off Alia and when he kissed her after dancing with her, Animal-style!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir performs to the song Arjan Vailey, which won its singer Bhupinder Babbal a Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia hugs her mentor Karan Johar on stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Karan and Ayushmann Khurrana join Alia, as they dance to What Jhumka. The song won the Best Choreography award for Ganesh Acharya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia receives her trophy from Shabana Azmi, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for the same film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

She captions the post: 'Saras (good) night at @filmfare P.S. this one's for the entire team of RRKPK.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor helpfully reminds everyone of the time Alia and Ranbir had bagged the top acting Filmfare awards in 2019 for Raazi and Sanju respectively.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia's mother Soni Razdan adds: 'Not one but two! Congratulations you two -- you make us all so proud and happy. Gratitude and cheers all round for this amazing encore of 2019!'