Movie Legend Jean-Luc Godard Passes Into The Ages

Jean-Luc Godard, the Godfather of French New Wave Cinema, has died. He was 91.

IMAGE: Cate Blanchett, jury president of the 71st Cannes Film Festival, presents a special prize to Jean-Luc Godard for his film The Image Book (Le livre d'image), May 19, 2018. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

IMAGE: Jean-Luc Godard is seen on a screen as he speaks via video conference about The Image Book at Cannes. Photograph: Regis Duvignau/Reuters

IMAGE: Jean-Luc Godard speaks at the 2010 Swiss Federal Grand Prix Design award ceremony in Zurich, November 30, 2010. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

IMAGE: Jean-Luc Godard listens to a question during a press conference about his film Notre Musique which was screened out of competition at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Jean-Luc Godard speaks at a news conference at a Tokyo hotel, October 23, 2002.

The Master flew into Japan on October 22, 2002 to receive a Praemium Imperiale award from Japanese Prince Hitachi. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Jean-Luc Godard is seen after the awards ceremony of the 2002 Praemium Imperiale in Tokyo, October 23, 2002.

The Praemium Imperiale Award is given each year to five artists, one each in painting, sculpture, architecture, music and theatre/film.

Godard received the award in the theatre/film category. Photograph: Kimimasa Mayama/Reuters

IMAGE: Jean-Luc Godard with actress Cecile Camp arrive to speak about their film Eloge De L'Amour at the 54th Cannes Film Festival, May 15, 2001. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Actress Isabelle Huppert and Jean-Luc Godard at a party in their honour at the French consulate in New York, August 8, 1980. Photograph: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jean-Luc Godard and actor Frankie Dymon on the set of the film Sympathy for the Devil (One Plus One), circa 1967. Photograph: Keystone Features/Hulton Archives/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jean-Luc Godard during the filming of Sympathy For the Devil, featuring the Rolling Stones. Photograph: Larry Ellis/Getty Images

