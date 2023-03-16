Mouni's Bikini Break in Florida

Kajol sends a message from Manali... Mrunal chills in Sri Lanka... Kamal Haasan explores Milan...
Mouni Roy enjoys the beach vibe of Florida.
Kajol sends a message from Manali: 'When I say light I'm not talking about weight.'
Sunny Leone goes silver in Dallas.
Mrunal Thakur chills in Sri Lanka.
Manushi Chhillar enjoys a walk under the Glasgow sun.
Bhagyashree enjoys 'beautiful Sydney' and writes, 'Gifted with all that nature has to offer, blue skies, shimmering waters, an abundance of greens. It is indeed one of the most beautifully structured cities. I absolutely loved it.... I had to share some of the visuals.. though pictures don't do justice enough.'
Divya Khosla Kumar, who is directing her next film in the UK, gets injured on the sets: 'Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy.'
Aayush Sharma wraps up the shoot of his film with Sushrii Mishraa in Azerbaijan and writes, 'Kadake ke thand mein humne kiya kadak shoot... Three cheers to Team #AS04 ... it's a schedule wrap for us in Azerbaijan.'
Kamal Haasan explores Milan.
Manav Kaul enjoys rajma chawal in Dehradun.
Arbaaz Khan likes his stay in Manali.