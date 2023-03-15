News
Are You Ready For Sam Bahadur?

Are You Ready For Sam Bahadur?

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 15, 2023 12:18 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

And it's a wrap for Vicky Kaushal's next film, Sam Bahadur!

The actor made the announcement on social media: 'Gratitude gratitude and only gratitude to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn so much there is to bring to you all.

'To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H.F.J.Manekshaw, himself... Thank You!

'IT's A FILM WRAP ON #SAMबहादुर !!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023.'

As soon Vicky posted the update, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor commented, 'This one's going to be one of the best of the year for sure.'

This is Vicky's second film with Director Meghna Gulzar after the well-reviewed hit, Raazi.

In Sam Bahadur, Vicky plays General Sam Manekshaw who led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 War.

The film's wrap-up was followed by a party for its team and the media. While Vicky chose an informal look...

 

...Sanya Malhotra, who plays the field marshal's wife Silloo, donned a dress.

Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

Here's a look at all the women, who have played Indira Gandhi in the movies.

 

Meghna Gulzar with Producer Ronnie Screwvala.

Sam Bahadur is scheduled to release on December 1, two days before the 52nd anniversary of the beginning of the 1971 War.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

REDIFF MOVIES
The Sam I Knew
My grandfather, Field Marshal Manekshaw
'Among India's military greats, he was the greatest'
Kharge makes it clear: No apology over Rahul's remarks
PIX: Dhoni's CSK Gear Up For IPL 2023
How Imran Supporters Prevented His Arrest
Crypto firms see no long term impact US banks' fall
